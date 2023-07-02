LAPS joins forces with Petco to hold pet adoption event this Sunday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are looking for a new best friend of the canine or feline variety, Laredo’s non-profit no kill shelter is looking for homes for over 60 animals.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society and Best Friend’s For Life is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to hold a national adoption weekend.

This weekend, LAPS will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. where several animals will be up for adoption.

Petco is also joining in on the cause by hosting adoption clinics this Sunday at both Petco locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

While owning a pet can be fun and games, Cynthia Gutierrez reminds animal lovers about the responsibilities that come along with it.

“Pets it’s another part of the family and it is somebody else to clean up after so you have to clean up after them every day, you have to make sure they have fresh water, fresh food, all of that good stuff, so it is a lot of work,” said Gutierrez. It’s a lot of fun, but it is a lot of work, so we don’t recommend gifts, make sure that if you are adopting a dog as a gift or a cat as a gift for somebody that they come with you to choose the one that they want.”

All animals come vaccinated, spayed neutered, microchipped, and dewormed.

