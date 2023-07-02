Shop Local
Laredo Fire Department sees an increase in heat related calls during the month of June

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The month of June is behind us, but the summer season remains underway and the heat continues to pose a danger to south Texas residents.

Last month, the Laredo Fire Department responded to a total of 70 heat related calls involving residents and workers.

According to fire officials, last year Laredo only had 19 calls during the month of June, which shows the drastic increase from one year to the next.

The department also reports that for the whole year, so far, first responders have been called out to a total of 109 heat related calls.

If you do need to work out doors or you are planning activities with your family, it is highly advised to do so in the early morning or evening hours.

“We need to drink fluids don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. Remove yourself from the elements. If you do have to be outside, make sure that you schedule rest periods in between, for every hour you want to schedule at least 15 minutes of rest in between,” said Ricardo Oliva. Make sure you find a shaded area around where you’re going to be working so that you can get that rest right? And don’t wait for anyone of these symptoms to appear, prevention is the best treatment.”

Officials with the department share the symptoms of heatstroke are a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°f, hot, red, dry, or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

If you suspect that you are feeling ill, you must call 911.

