Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is injured following an early morning accident in central Laredo.

According to Laredo Fire Department the accident happened this morning at the 2900 block of North Malinche at around 2:50 in the morning.

Paramedics arrived and found a 26-year-old motorcyclist with severe injuries to his lower body.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
Laredoans look up and notice a halo around the sun
Laredoans look up and spot halo around the sun
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
Laredoans lineup for Peso Pluma tickets
Laredoans lineup for Peso Pluma tickets

Latest News

UISD Wind Symphony holds Summer Patriotic Concert
UISD Wind Symphony holds Summer Patriotic Concert
UISD Wind Symphony holds Summer Patriotic Concert
Laredo Fire Department sees an increase in heat related calls during the month of June
Laredo Fire Department sees an increase in heat related calls during the month of June
Laredo Fire Department sees an increase in heat related calls during the month of June