Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is injured following an early morning accident in central Laredo.

According to Laredo Fire Department the accident happened this morning at the 2900 block of North Malinche at around 2:50 in the morning.

Paramedics arrived and found a 26-year-old motorcyclist with severe injuries to his lower body.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

