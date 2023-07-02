Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center searching for new team members

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center that provides services to Laredo and surrounding communities is looking for some new members to help support its mission.

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation center is the only local non-profit outpatient facility that offers physical occupational and speech therapy services to those in need regardless of their income.

In an effort to keep up with the high demand of providing these services to Laredo and Webb County the center is searching for new employees.

Jackie Rodriguez, the executive director for the Ruthe B Cowl Center said they are looking to hire a speech therapy assistant as well as positions in the human resource department as well as maintenance.

“As everyone knows and it’s talked about, Laredo and surrounding areas are medically underserved so there’s always a great need to hire therapists, licensed therapists because again because these are medically services, and we need certified licensed knowledgeable staff that we have and I believe we have the best staff in all of south Texas. In combination with the state-of-the-art equipment, we have and the staff that’s what makes us successful in the therapy and goals that they have.”

The Ruthe B Cowl Center also encourages young students who are thinking about going into the health field to volunteer at the center to get some hands-on experience.

For more information on how to become a member or information on their services call (956) 722-2431.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.