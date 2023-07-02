UISD Wind Symphony holds Summer Patriotic Concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a sweet symphony to celebrate the red, white and blue Saturday afternoon as the UISD Wind Symphony took the stage at the Vidal M Trevino School.

The symphony put on its Summer Patriotic Concert in honor of the Fourth of July.

The concert was made possible thanks to the Area Health Education Center.

KGNS’ very own Ruben Villarreal was the mc of the event.

Many came together, including veterans to enjoy the sights and sounds Saturday afternoon.

It was a great event to kick off the Fourth of July festivities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.