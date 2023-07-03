Shop Local
Burgos-Aviles trial week one recap

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her one-year-old son got underway last week.

Over the span of just five days, a total of 20 witnesses were called to the stand in the trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

Those witnesses included the victim’s sister, Angelica Hernandez, Pediatrician Dr. Antonio Rodriguez, and the LPD detective who interrogated Burgos, Richard Reyes Jr.

On Friday, the video of the interrogation was played in the courtroom showing the moment authorities questioned Burgos about the deaths.

The last witness to take the stand was a medical examiner from Nueces County who helped with the autopsies of Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez.

Other notable events included the showing of the graphic images to jurors demonstrating the 27 stab wounds Grizelda suffered.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the trial will resume this Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Just a reminder you can watch all of it live on our website live stream and our YouTube channel.

