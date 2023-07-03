Shop Local
Cats and dogs find forever homes during pet adoption event
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Some of the cutest and most cuddly pets were put on display at a local pet shop, all in the effort of providing them with a new home.

LAPS, Best Fiends for Life, partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to hold a national adoption event all weekend long.

Both Petco locations got involved in the cause by hosting adoption clinics where dogs and cats were on display.

Lailah Shrek, is one of many animals lovers who took home a new pet Chihuahua named Candy.

“I always like really wanted another dog and she was really cute, and my mom really wanted, like we both wanted her.”

If you did not get a chance to take part in the event, you can always stop by the LAPS animal shelter on Gonzalez Street.

