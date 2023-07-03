Shop Local
City of Laredo to hold Independence Day celebration at Freddie Benavides Sports Complex

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to show a little love for America during its upcoming Independence Day Celebrations.

The festivities will get underway, Monday, July 3 at the Freddie Benavides Sports Complex and Sisters of Mercy Water Park on Zacatecas Street.

Park officials say there will be plenty of games, activities for the kids, and a watermelon eating contest.

While the pools are normally closed on Mondays, Eddie Millan with the parks Department says they are making an exception for this event.

“For this special occasion, we’re going to have the pool open, we’re going to be opening, the event is going to start at 6 p.m. Mondays, it’s a normal workday for the city but we’re going to be opening the pools that day and we’re going to have the event starting from 6 and it’s going to last until midnight and then exactly midnight we’re going to have the fireworks display,” said Millan.

Millan encourages families to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and even tents to have a good spot for the fireworks show.

For more information on Fourth of July events click here.

For more headlines. click here.

