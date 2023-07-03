El Metro adjusts schedule for 4th of July holiday, routes and hours affected

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tomorrow’s holiday will bring some changes to bus routes around the city.

El Metro will be running on their Sunday schedule tomorrow, where the earliest routes start at 8:30 a.m. and operations end earlier than normal.

An El Metro representative advises residents to double-check their routes and to plan ahead through their website.

You can find it here.

If your July 4th plans include traveling with El Metro, a representative says you’re in for a treat.

“El Metro is very important transportation for people that go to work, go to school. We try to help everyone as much as we can by providing the best service. All our buses, I want to remind the audience out there, that the buses are equipped with wifi, A/C, they are very comfortable, and they run throughout the city of Laredo,” Public Information Officer Oscar Gomez told us.

Gomez says the Sunday schedule basically runs the same as any other day but at different hours with some exceptions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.