Firework vendor reports this year's 4th of July sales and customer demands

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those that celebrate, the 4th of July doesn’t usually end with a whimper—but with a bang.

One of the most common ways to make that happen is with fireworks at the end of the night.

Vendors say today and tomorrow are the busiest days when shoppers come out to buy fireworks.

A big reason for that is when the sparks start flying, the memories start forming.

Manuel Arredondo, with Mr. W Fireworks, says, “They’re looking for a bargain, and they’re looking for small stuff for the kids. They want their little kids to have fun and experience the 4th of July celebrations. They also buy the big stuff, so they can pop them and everyone can have fun.”

Arredondo says despite the emotional connection to fireworks sales have been up and down this year because of the economy.

He says shoppers are being more conservative with their money and checking prices more often than in years past.

