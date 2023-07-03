Free hernia screening event set to take place

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although June is Hernia Awareness Month, Dr. Alina Ghani stopped by our studios to promote a hernia screening event set for this Friday, July 7.

In today’s interview, Dr. Ghani discussed what a hernia is, what to look out for, and what the complimentary screening will include.

The event will take place at the Providence Health Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by calling 956-523-2740.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.