Free hernia screening event set to take place
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although June is Hernia Awareness Month, Dr. Alina Ghani stopped by our studios to promote a hernia screening event set for this Friday, July 7.
In today’s interview, Dr. Ghani discussed what a hernia is, what to look out for, and what the complimentary screening will include.
The event will take place at the Providence Health Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed by calling 956-523-2740.
