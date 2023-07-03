Independence Day travel unaffected at airport, but director warns of potential delays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Storms across the U.S. caused nearly 100 canceled flights before the Fourth of July, but Laredo’s airport director, Gilberto Sanchez, says the city has not been affected by the cancellations and reported normal air traffic for the July 4th holiday.

Sanchez says the cancellations are mostly affecting airports north of the country, but flights from Laredo to Dallas--or Las Vegas-- are continuing.

Reached by phone, Sanchez told us, “Yes, we’ve seen an increase here at the airport. I advise people to take the necessary time to be on the lookout for any message from the airlines. Also, to be here at least 90 minutes before their departure time.”

Sanchez says there are delays reported, but only the usual 20-minute delay.

However, travelers can anticipate seeing some construction at the airport in the next months.

So if you are looking to travel out of Laredo, Sanchez is asking travelers to arrive early.

