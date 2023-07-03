Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Independence Day travel unaffected at airport, but director warns of potential delays

Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed
Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Storms across the U.S. caused nearly 100 canceled flights before the Fourth of July, but Laredo’s airport director, Gilberto Sanchez, says the city has not been affected by the cancellations and reported normal air traffic for the July 4th holiday.

Sanchez says the cancellations are mostly affecting airports north of the country, but flights from Laredo to Dallas--or Las Vegas-- are continuing.

Reached by phone, Sanchez told us, “Yes, we’ve seen an increase here at the airport. I advise people to take the necessary time to be on the lookout for any message from the airlines. Also, to be here at least 90 minutes before their departure time.”

Sanchez says there are delays reported, but only the usual 20-minute delay.

However, travelers can anticipate seeing some construction at the airport in the next months.

So if you are looking to travel out of Laredo, Sanchez is asking travelers to arrive early.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
Burgos Trial Day 5: Detective takes the stand; interrogation video shown to jurors
Burgos Trial Day 5: Detective takes the stand; interrogation video shown to jurors

Latest News

Firework sales have been up and down, according to one Laredo vendor
Firework vendor reports this year's 4th of July sales and customer demands
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos-Aviles trial week one recap
Hernie Screening Event set to kick off
Free hernia screening event set to take place
Hernie Screening Event set to kick off
Providence Health Center Hernie Screening Event