Keep your pets safe this Fourth of July!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While the sights and sounds of Fourth of July can be exciting, for some, it can be quite terrifying to our furry little friends.

Given that dogs and cats have distinct hearing, our pets perceive fireworks way louder than people which can lead to high levels of stress in our pets.

These tense moments may cause pets to run away, especially since they can’t understand what is happening, which prompts them to seek shelter from the noise.

Marketing coordinator from Laredo Animal Protective Society or LAPS, Cynthia Gutierrez says their office receives plenty of phone calls regarding lost pets after the Fourth of July.

She recommends taking all the precautions to keep your pet from getting lost.

“It is a time of year where the most get lost because of fireworks, because people are coming over for barbecues and somebody might leave a door open and they get out, so we do recommend to keep your pets indoors,” said Gutierrez. “If they are anxious there’s chews that can calm them down, put music and we do also recommend to get your pet their microchip and an ID tag as well.”

Gutierrez also recommends purchasing a crate to keep your pets indoors until after the firework displays are over.

For more headlines. click here.

