Laredo hits tragic milestone in confirmed overdose deaths

Laredo surpasses last year's drug overdose deaths
Laredo surpasses last year's drug overdose deaths(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has confirmed the year-to-date number of overdose deaths with 41, officially surpassing the number set in 2022.

The staggering number comes with five months left in the year and the fear that it will further eclipse last year’s total.

The 41 overdose deaths mark a stunning spike compared to 2022′s numbers, when there were 40 overdose deaths reported in total.

The post, published Monday morning, provides treatment options for those struggling with substance abuse.

They are included below.

Laredo Health Assisted Outpatient Treatment

(956)679-0722

Border Region Behavioral Health Center

1500 Pappas St

(956) 794-3000

Pillar Strong of Laredo

6405 McPherson Rd. Suite #2

(956)723-7457

AAMA Concilio Hispano Libre

(Methadone Clinic)

1205 Hillside Rd

(956)728-0440

SCAN Serving Children and Adults in Need Inc.

1303 Seymour

(956)568-6227

For more headlines. click here.

