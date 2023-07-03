Shop Local
Laredo Police respond to barricaded individual, residential streets blocked off

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tense situation is unfolding this evening as an individual is reportedly barricaded near the 2500 block of Rosie Ct.

The individual is inside a home, according to witnesses at the scene.

Details are scarce at the moment, but the Laredo Police Department is on location in response to the developing situation.

Several blocks have been closed off.

Laredo police respond to a barricaded individual
Laredo police respond to a barricaded individual(KGNS)

We’ll bring you the latest updates once more information is available.

