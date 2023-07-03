Laredo Police respond to barricaded individual, residential streets blocked off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tense situation is unfolding this evening as an individual is reportedly barricaded near the 2500 block of Rosie Ct.

The individual is inside a home, according to witnesses at the scene.

Details are scarce at the moment, but the Laredo Police Department is on location in response to the developing situation.

Several blocks have been closed off.

Laredo police respond to a barricaded individual (KGNS)

We’ll bring you the latest updates once more information is available.

