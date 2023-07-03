Shop Local
Laredo Regional Food Bank receives support for #ZeroHunger campaign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is inviting the community to get involved in the #ZeroHunger campaign.

Webb County Treasurer Raul Reyes is partnering with the Laredo Regional Food Bank to share their mission to combat hunger and provide food to those in need.

From now until August 4, Raul Reyes will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items to help the food bank reach its goal of providing food boxes to 5,000 families before the start of the new school year.

They‘ll also be accepting pet food for our furry friends.

If you would like to get involved in the cause, drop off food donations at 1110 Washington St. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

You can also text “zero hunger” to 956-251-0802.

