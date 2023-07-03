Shop Local
Lines stretch on Mexican side of bridge two as crossing fare increases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Crossing into the United States from Mexico has become more expensive and time-consuming.

This morning, it’s caused traffic congestion on the Mexican side.

In videos submitted by a viewer, you could see the long lines this morning as drivers faced an increase in the crossing fee.

Previously, the fee to enter the U.S. from Mexico stood at 30 pesos or $1.50 U.S. dollars, but as of today, it surged to 32 pesos or $1.90 U.S. dollars per crossing.

Witnesses report that the sudden fee increase caught many drivers off guard, leading to frustrations and delays at the border.

The higher cost of crossing is now contributing to longer lines at the Mexican border.

