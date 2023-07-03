Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
Burgos Trial Day 5: Detective takes the stand; interrogation video shown to jurors
Burgos Trial Day 5: Detective takes the stand; interrogation video shown to jurors

Latest News

Firework sales have been up and down, according to one Laredo vendor
Firework vendor reports sales and customer demands
Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed
Independence Day travel unaffected at airport, but director warns of potential delays
Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024