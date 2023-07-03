Sister Cities Festival still looking for volunteers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The most anticipated cultural festival in Laredo is just over a week away.

However, officials are still looking for volunteers.

Joel Vasquez from the Laredo Visitors Bureau says, as of now, more than 100 people have signed up to volunteer at the event.

That still doesn’t compare to last year when around this time, the city had nearly 200 volunteers signed up.

The event will offer different products and food from Mexico and South America.

Vasquez says volunteers will be trained on how to handle cash and even learn how to do traditional accessories.

“Give them a one-on-one role, their main role will be as cashiers, and obviously they should know how to exchange or give money exchange. All the prices are pretty easy, you know ten dollars. It already includes the tax, so you don’t have to worry about tax issues and stuff like that, as each product that they sell is taxed already, so basically their main priority is receiving the money,” he says.

To be a part of the Sister Cities Festival, volunteers should be 15 years or older.

The event is happening at the Sames Auto Arena from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16th.

If you are interested, you can call 956-795-2200.

