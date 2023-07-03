Slight Shower/Thundershower Chances
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot moist airmass lies above our area. The heat of the day and a weak wave in the upper level wind flow above the heated high terrain of Mexico has popped up some showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance that showers and thunderstorms could form through the evening over our area. Although the showers may be scattered, the ones that occur could produce a good soaking for some lucky spots.
