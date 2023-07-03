South Laredo chase ends with arrest, witnesses report man picked up migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dramatic chase unfolded in south Laredo this afternoon.

Witnesses reported a chase near a neighborhood, with multiple Department of Public Safety units surrounding a truck on Malinche and Boulager.

According to DPS, it began by the Walmart in south Laredo after an individual was seen picking up undocumented individuals around the area.

The driver of the SUV was arrested and was identified as 18-year-old Jaime Aguilar.

No word yet on what happened to the undocumented individuals.

