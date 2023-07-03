Temperatures Will be Near or Above Average

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot humid airmass is above south Texas. The desert air from the Mexican Plateau has dissipated as it moved across the Mississippi Valley. I will watch for the small possibility that the air may be buoyant enough for isolated showers or thundershowers during the next several days from the moist air. The somewhat better chance will be during Wednesday and Thursday when a weak wave in the upper level wind flow approaches our area from the west. Temperatures will be near or a bit above average for early July.

