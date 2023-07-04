Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - One person is dead following what authorities have called an “alligator incident” on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Several agencies including Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course in the Spanish Wells community at about 9:28 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

As first responders began rescue efforts, an alligator appeared and guarded the woman’s body, interrupting emergency efforts.

Police said the gator was safely removed from the area, and the woman’s body was recovered.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy on the woman.

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened. The sheriff’s office said it is not clear at this point where she was taken into the water.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police respond to barricaded man at Rosie Ct.
Laredo Police respond to barricaded individual, residential streets blocked off
Laredo surpasses last year's drug overdose deaths
Laredo hits tragic milestone in confirmed overdose deaths
Man arrested in connection to smuggling undocumented immigrants
South Laredo chase ends with arrest, witnesses report man picked up migrants
Fourth of July Celebration
Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo

Latest News

Disney adds new “Rogers the musical” attraction
Disney adds new “Rogers the musical” attraction
Disney adds new "Rogers the musical" attraction
City of Laredo and state parks prepares for Fourth of July festivities
City of Laredo and state parks prepares for Fourth of July festivities
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members