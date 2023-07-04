Shop Local
3 children rescued after man barricades inside West Laredo home

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with 3 children for several hours in west Laredo.

According to Laredo police, this situation unfolded Monday evening around 5p.m.  when their officers were sent to a home on the 3500 blk. Of Rosie Ct. for what was described as a “domestic situation.”

Once they were on scene, officers were told by a woman, who had been inside the residence, that the man inside had allegedly threatened her and showed signs of violence. The woman told officer there were a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 3-month-old with the man inside .

Laredo PD said the SWAT team was called in and tried several times to make contact with the suspect, but he never answered.

The SWAT team eventually went inside the home at around 7:30 p.m. and found the children with minor injuries due to the glass on the floor.

SWAT officers found a large capacity rifle in the home within the suspect’s reach. The man was said to have been found in what is being called “a state of sleep” when officers entered.

The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No formal charges have been filed against the man as of yet.

