City of Laredo and state parks prepares for Fourth of July festivities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the fourth day of July and the City of Laredo has some advice on what to do and what not to do for those who might be celebrating Independence Day at one of the local or state parks.

The season for grilling and lighting up the night sky is finally here.

People across the country are getting ready for the Fourth of July and while some will celebrate out of town, those who are celebrating in Laredo need to follow some rules.

If you plan to celebrate the holiday at a Laredo Park, Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks and Rec. Department encourages families to bring coolers for snacks and foods; however, you cannot bring adult beverages.

“Do not bring alcohol, no alcohol is allowed, also no fireworks, we’ll have the fireworks for you, but you cannot bring your fireworks there,” said Millan.

The city parks are not the only places that will be open. Lake Casa Blanca will also be open on the holiday.

Querubin Guerra, from the state park said people can also enjoy the lake at their full capacity; however, there are some things that you need to keep in mind.

“No fireworks in the park, making sure that people pick up their trash, no alcohol permitted consumption in the park, and the use of excessive water,” said Guerra.

According to Guerra, fireworks are not allowed because they could cause harm to our local state park.

“Simply fire hazards, we don’t allow any fireworks or any displays of fireworks throughout the park on any state parks. That’s a state park rule, we are just trying to prevent fires in the system or throughout the park and anywhere around the area,” said Guerra.

If you are caught breaking the rules, state and city officials say there will be law enforcement on the lookout.

Those who are caught lighting fireworks within city limits or at a local park could face a hefty fine.

If you do plan to attend any of the city’s celebrations, officials say it is best to arrive at the park early.

“They can come and gather as families and get there early and set up and bring your lunches and stuff,” said Millan.

The City of Laredo will host its Independence Day celebration at Independence Hills Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a fireworks display set for 9:15.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.