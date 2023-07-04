Disney adds new “Rogers the musical” attraction

(CNN) - Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Avengers are assembling once again, this time for the star spangled man with a plan.

You might of thought it was a joke, when Disney announced it a while back but the House of Mouse has announced that it is giving us its first Marvel Musical.

The 30-minute show, “Rogers: The Musical” is playing in Disneyland, and it focuses on the story of Steve Rogers better known as “Captain America.”

The real-life production was inspired by a fictional Broadway show featured in the Disney Plus series “Hawkeye.”

“Rogers: The Musical” is slated to run now through Aug. 31 at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park.

