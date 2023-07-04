Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 in western Michigan

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed one woman left nine other people with injuries ranging from critical to minor, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said.

The explosion happened Monday, but a news release from the department did not say whether it occurred during an organized July Fourth public event. Deputies and ambulances responded to Main Street in Park Township shortly after 11 p.m. for a report that a firework exploded injuring several people, the release said.

A 43-year-old woman from the city of Holland died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. Nine other people were taken to area hospitals.

Several area homes and vehicles also were damaged, the release said.

The explosion is under investigation.

Park Township has a population of about 18,000. It’s on the Lake Michigan shore about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2022, 10,200 people were treated at emergency rooms and 11 deaths were blamed on fireworks. About three-quarters of injuries happened in the period around the Fourth of July.

In Allegan County, just south of Ottawa County and about 30 minutes earlier, an errant firework exploded in or near a crowd gathered for the Allegan July 3 Jubilee show. Allegan Police Chief Jay Gibson told WWMT-TV that an errant mortar fired off during the show.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. But it was enough to cause panic.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Amy Cummings told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. “I woke up and can still hear the cries of the children in fear.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police respond to barricaded man at Rosie Ct.
Laredo Police respond to barricaded individual, residential streets blocked off
Laredo surpasses last year's drug overdose deaths
Laredo hits tragic milestone in confirmed overdose deaths
Man arrested in connection to smuggling undocumented immigrants
South Laredo chase ends with arrest, witnesses report man picked up migrants
Fourth of July Celebration
Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in central Laredo

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
City of Laredo and state parks prepares for Fourth of July festivities
City of Laredo and state parks prepares for Fourth of July festivities
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA