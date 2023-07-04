Independence Day takes center stage at Independence Hills Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If there was one Laredo park ready for Independence Day, it’s Independence Hills Park.

As part of today’s celebration, the park will have its splash pad open, a live band ready to rock the stage, and several events for the kids to enjoy.

Included are scenes from earlier today, but the fun already got started at 4 p.m.

Don’t worry, you have until 9:15 p.m. to catch the fireworks.

Organizers also say it’s a wise idea to bring your appetite.

Nora May, city of Laredo Recreation Director, said, “We have vendors, so there’ll be plenty of food for people to come and enjoy. We’ll also have waters around the area, so you can make to hydrate because it’ll be a little bit warm but that’s why we have a lot of the water games too. So bring the kiddos, this is a family event and you’ll also be able to grill.”

Additional parking will be available in the back of the park, according to organizers.

