International firework display taking place at Tres Laredos Park

File: Tres Laredos Park
File: Tres Laredos Park(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s one Fourth of July event with a Laredo twist.

In this case, it’s fireworks with an international view.

Several local groups are coming together to put on a show by the river this evening.

When the time is right at night, individuals from Nuevo Laredo will set off fireworks from their side.

Representatives from both countries will also be in attendance.

Somos Del 8 Representative Alyssa Cigarroa told us what you can expect. “We’ll have a DJ, we’ll have activities for kids, we’ll have a watermelon eating contest, water balloons, water guns for the kids to play with, we’ll have chalk for kids to draw on the sidewalks, and we’ll have fireworks at 9 p.m.”

Activities start at 7:30 this evening.

There will be free outdoor parking at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and grill.

There’s even a patriotic dog contest too!

If that isn’t enough, free raspas will also be offered.

You can find the flyer here.

