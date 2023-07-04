Shop Local
Laredo adult daycare celebrates one year of service with festive 4th of July event

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Las Flores Adult Daycare is not only commemorating the 4th of July but also marking its one-year anniversary of serving Laredo. Opening its doors to the public exactly a year ago, Las Flores Adult Daycare celebrated both occasions with a lively and joyous event, allowing clients and their loved ones to partake in the festivities.

Attendees of the celebratory gathering took to the dance floor, reveling in the spirit of the occasion, while also indulging in a delectable meal. Marlene Gonzalez, the Director of Las Flores Adult Daycare, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “They’re having a big barbecue pit outside, a huge one. They’re having chicken fajita, sausage, borracho beans, rice, and potato salad. Today is a party day for everyone; they’re getting the works today.”

With approximately 95 people in attendance, the event proved to be a resounding success, filling the air with laughter, music, and the warmth of camaraderie.

