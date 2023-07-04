Shop Local
Laredoans unite to honor fallen heroes with ‘Freedom Ruck’ on Independence Day

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a remarkable display of patriotism, a group of Laredoans woke up early on the 4th of July to commemorate the holiday in a truly special way. Several veterans, service members, and citizens were spotted walking in north Laredo, carrying heavy gear as part of the “Freedom Ruck” event. This annual walk holds great significance as it pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while deployed.

Hector Hernandez, one of the organizers and a U.S. veteran, emphasized the importance of this event in uniting the community and honoring veterans across the nation. He stated, “It’s to bring the community together, bringing the veterans together, the veteran community to come and hang out with other veterans and enjoy their day.’

The participants of the “Freedom Ruck” were seen carrying substantial loads, including gear weighing more than 100 pounds. This physical challenge serves as a symbolic gesture to honor the strength and endurance of the men and women who fought for our freedom.

Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
