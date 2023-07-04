LMC celebrates White Coat ceremony for 17 physicians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On a momentous occasion, Laredo Medical Center (LMC) hosted a special White Coat Ceremony to honor 17 physicians embarking on their medical residency. This brings the total number of resident physicians at LMC to 48, specializing in the fields of family and internal medicine.

The Class of 2026 marks the fifth cohort of physicians at LMC to receive their coveted lab coats, a cherished tradition that commenced in 2018.

The White Coat Ceremony, held on Tuesday, July 4, was a significant milestone for the physicians as they officially began their residency program on Saturday, July 1. The event symbolizes their transition from medical students to professionals, reinforcing their commitment to patient care and medical excellence.

Among the group of resident physicians are two Laredoans.

