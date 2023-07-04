Local heroes highlight alternative ways to celebrate July 4th and honor veterans

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - As the nation celebrates July 4th with grilling and fireworks, a group of local veterans is urging the public to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought and risked their lives for our country. These heroes shared alternative ways to commemorate the day and honor the nation’s history.

Krystallynn Castillo, cousin of the late Robin Rodriguez, a U.S. Marine, and Laredo ISD officer who tragically passed away in a vehicle accident this past March, shared her sentiments. She emphasized the significance of spending the 4th of July at the cemetery to honor her cousin’s memory. Castillo stated, “This is our first 4th of July without him since he was very connected with all of us cousins. We decided to spend it here with him.”

Alongside Castillo, local veterans propose additional ways to celebrate the country’s independence. Gabriel Lopez, a U.S. veteran, suggests visiting the graves of veterans who may not have family members present. Paying respects and offering gratitude to these individuals is a meaningful gesture. Another option is to write letters to deployed service members, expressing appreciation for their dedication and sacrifices.

While fireworks bring joy to many, they can also trigger distressing memories for veterans who have experienced combat. Jesus Segovia, a Vietnam War veteran, explains, “Sometimes, you know, it’s been 55 years since we returned from Vietnam, and some veterans are still not receptive to fireworks. Some of them prefer to stay home or find solace on a ranch during the 4th of July.”

These veterans, like Segovia, who have served or are currently serving in the military, want the community to recognize that July 4th is not just a day off work. It is a day to reflect on the nation’s history, its present, and its future.

Currently, the United States has over 2 million registered active military personnel.

To ensure deployed U.S. soldiers never feel alone, you can click here to write letters to service members.

