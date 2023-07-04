Shop Local
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots at house part in east Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An arrest is made in connection to a party that ended with shots fired nearly two months ago.

Felipe Tobias, 19, was arrested in connection to the case.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to a party at the 100 block of Los Altos drive back in May.

When authorities arrived, they were told a fight had broken out which escalated into an alleged shooting.

Several individuals were detained and a handgun along with spent casings were collected.

Tobias was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, deadly conduct and tampering with evidence.

He’s now at the Webb County Jail.

