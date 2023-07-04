Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police have released new details regarding a stand-off situation that was reported in west Laredo Monday night.

After a roughly three-hours, three children were removed from a home and a man who had allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence was taken into custody.

It was a terrifying commotion that left many residents on Rosie Court on edge Monday evening not knowing what was going to happen next.

It all started on Monday at around 5 p.m. when police received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home at the 2500 block of Rosie Court.

According to police, a woman claimed a man inside the home, later identified as David Settle, 33, had allegedly threatened her and showed signs of violence.

The situation grew more tense when the woman told police that children were inside the home.

Lezlie Kamacho, a neighbor who lives in the area caught the incident on camera and shared it on social media.

“Police would try to communicate with him but he wouldn’t come out and we heard that he had five kids but in the end it was only three that came out,” said Kamacho.

During that time, Kamacho was worried that the situation could escalate into a shooting to could endanger her family.

“I was scared, I told my daughters to go to the back room because I didn’t’ know if the police would shoot and if he would shoot back. My daughters were crying because they heard what was going on, and they knew had a gun and other kids were involved,” said Kamacho.

After three long hours, the children were safely removed from the home and shortly after David Settle was taken into custody without incident.

“The SWAT Team was able to find a large capacity rifle inside the home within his reach as they breach the home,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “From my understanding he was in a state of sleep when they breached the house, but basically that could have changed at any point and that could have been anything.”

Baeza credits the woman who called in to report the situation as well as her efforts to help resolve the situation.

As for the residents on Rosie Court, they are just relieved that police were able to resolve the situation peacefully.

David Settle was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and the children were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained due to broken glass on the floor.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.