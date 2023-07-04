Shop Local
Man sentenced to six years in federal prison for fatal human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who was in the country illegally will spend the next six years behind bars for his role in a smuggling attempt that resulted in a tragic death.

Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia pleaded guilty to the crime in March after an incident that took place in 2022. The 49-year-old Nicaraguan national was driving a truck pulling a trailer containing 63 individuals from Mexico and Guatemala when he noticed some of them escaping through a hole in the tarp covering the trailer. Realizing he had been discovered, Garcia pulled over onto a private ranch road in west Webb County, where law enforcement authorities spotted him.

One person being smuggled was found dead inside the trailer. Meanwhile, Garcia attempted to flee into the brush but was eventually apprehended. Initially, he pretended to be one of the individuals being smuggled, but authorities quickly identified him as the driver responsible for the operation.

Garcia has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Once he completes his sentence, Garcia is expected to face deportation proceedings.

