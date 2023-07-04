Shop Local
Slight Shower Chance Wednesday/Thursday, Then Hotter

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An approaching weak wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air Wednesday and Thursday. The air may be buoyant enough to rise to form a few scattered showers and thundershowers, slight chance. Drier, hotter air will follow aloft leading to sunnier hotter weather during the weekend and especially early next week.

