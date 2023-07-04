U.S. representatives rally for approval of Texas-Mexico bridges, including high-profile 4-5 Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several U.S. representatives, including Congressman Henry Cuellar, have joined forces with Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn in a collaborative effort to seek support from the Biden administration for the approval of essential permits required to construct additional bridges between Texas and Mexico.

The focal point of their endeavor revolves around the highly anticipated 4-5 Bridge, which has captured significant public attention in recent months.

Last week, Senator Cruz took the initiative by drafting a letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The letter emphasizes the need to expedite the process of acquiring the crucial presidential permits necessary to commence bridge construction. To achieve this goal, Senator Cruz urges Secretary Blinken to consider bypassing certain environmental regulations, thereby streamlining the approval process.

Apart from the highly talked-about 4-5 Bridge, the letter also draws attention to the proposed bridges in Brownsville and Eagle Pass.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.