Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Day six in the trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is shedding more light on the police investigation into the murder and Burgos’ demeanor while being questioned.

On Wednesday, July 5, jurors heard from two police investigators, one of whom started to piece everything together.

The trial resumed after a long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The state began by showing video of Ronald Burgos’ interrogation.

The video shows what appears to be an agitated Burgos during questioning.

In one instance Burgos’ is asked if Laredo Police or Border Patrol should start looking for a suspect to which he responded, “No, I just want you guys to do your job.”

He later tells them he told them everything and can’t confess because he is not going to jail for something he didn’t, “expletive do.”

During the remainder of the video, detectives are seen checking Burgos’ body and clothing for blood.

Detectives also spoke about Burgos’ reaction to seeing the crime scene saying “Burgos was fixated on the body, taking deep breaths, shaking, grimacing and had limited eye contact with Police Investigator Garcia.

Defense lawyers also questioned police investigators asking if they had found any blood on Burgos’ clothes or the rest of his body.

The investigator responded saying that it was mainly on his thumb and elbow.

One of the most telling moments was when Investigator Garcia found out that the car at the park was likely that of the victims.

It was eventually revealed that the car’s owner was in fact Angelica Hernandez, Grizelda’s sister.

Angelica was concerned because Grizelda was meeting a Border Patrol Agent, Burgos, and she was late in picking her up.

Garcia said when heard that, he had “Experienced a rush of adrenaline because all the odd behaviors he was catching, finally had an explanation.”

