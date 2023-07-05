Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles(KGNS)
By Jerry Garza
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Day six in the trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is shedding more light on the police investigation into the murder and Burgos’ demeanor while being questioned.

On Wednesday, July 5, jurors heard from two police investigators, one of whom started to piece everything together.

The trial resumed after a long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The state began by showing video of Ronald Burgos’ interrogation.

The video shows what appears to be an agitated Burgos during questioning.

In one instance Burgos’ is asked if Laredo Police or Border Patrol should start looking for a suspect to which he responded, “No, I just want you guys to do your job.”

He later tells them he told them everything and can’t confess because he is not going to jail for something he didn’t, “expletive do.”

During the remainder of the video, detectives are seen checking Burgos’ body and clothing for blood.

Detectives also spoke about Burgos’ reaction to seeing the crime scene saying “Burgos was fixated on the body, taking deep breaths, shaking, grimacing and had limited eye contact with Police Investigator Garcia.

Defense lawyers also questioned police investigators asking if they had found any blood on Burgos’ clothes or the rest of his body.

The investigator responded saying that it was mainly on his thumb and elbow.

One of the most telling moments was when Investigator Garcia found out that the car at the park was likely that of the victims.

It was eventually revealed that the car’s owner was in fact Angelica Hernandez, Grizelda’s sister.

Angelica was concerned because Grizelda was meeting a Border Patrol Agent, Burgos, and she was late in picking her up.

Garcia said when heard that, he had “Experienced a rush of adrenaline because all the odd behaviors he was catching, finally had an explanation.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July Celebration
Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events
Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Laredo police respond to barricaded man at Rosie Ct.
3 children rescued after man barricades inside West Laredo home

Latest News

Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer
Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings
Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings
Vehicle catches fire on Loop 20 Fourth of July evening