Day 6: Trial resumes for ex-Border Patrol Agent Burogs-Aviles

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial of ex-Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles resumes on Wednesday morning in the 49th District Court.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, court took a break Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the court wasted no time getting back to the interrogation video that was played for jurors on Friday.

Burgos, a former Border Patrol agent is accused of murdering Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez back in 2018.

Last week, 20 witnesses took the stand from law enforcement officials, to forensic experts, as well as family and friends of the victims.

