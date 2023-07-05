Shop Local
Fire breaks out in Nuevo Laredo on Fourth of July evening

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO. (KGNS) - While people were enjoying the sights and sounds of fireworks near the outlet mall, a grass fire broke out on the Mexican side of the river on Fourth of July evening.

Officials in Nuevo Laredo were quick to spot the grass fire that started up after the fireworks display.

Fire officials believe dry conditions and the wind contributed to the fire.

Fortunately, firefighters in Nuevo Laredo were able to put the fires out.

