Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A grass fire is reported between two homes shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

Laredo Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Armando Pena at around 12:30 a.m.

According to a witness on the scene, a firework landed on the home while a family was inside sleeping.

The witness stated that there were tires near the home which caused the fire to spread.

According to the witness, a neighbor noticed the fire and grabbed a hose to try to help put the fires out until firefighters arrived.

Once firefighters got to the scene, they helped the family get out from the home.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said the fire escalated quickly.

“At which point the call was upgraded to a structure fire; units got there the fire was extinguished rather quickly; unfortunately, both houses were affected by the fire; although minimal (damage). Thankfully there was no extension of the fire, there was no injuries related to this call.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

