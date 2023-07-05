Heatwave claims lives and affects hundreds in Tamaulipas, Mexico

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - State officials in Mexico are reporting a significant impact on the population as scorching triple-digit temperatures sweep across the state of Tamaulipas. Health officials have confirmed that 33 people have tragically lost their lives due to heat-related causes, while an alarming 210 cases of heat stroke have been reported.

As of yesterday, 20 individuals remain hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses. Among the total number of deaths recorded, five fatalities have been confirmed in the city of Nuevo Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.