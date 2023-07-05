Shop Local
Heatwave claims lives and affects hundreds in Tamaulipas, Mexico

Cranking up that A/C could cost you(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - State officials in Mexico are reporting a significant impact on the population as scorching triple-digit temperatures sweep across the state of Tamaulipas. Health officials have confirmed that 33 people have tragically lost their lives due to heat-related causes, while an alarming 210 cases of heat stroke have been reported.

As of yesterday, 20 individuals remain hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses. Among the total number of deaths recorded, five fatalities have been confirmed in the city of Nuevo Laredo.

