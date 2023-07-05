Keep yourself safe from foodborne illnesses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every year, an estimated one in six Americans get sick and roughly 3,000 die from foodborne illnesses, that’s according to the CDC.

In an effort to prevent food poisoning in the Laredo community, the Laredo Health Department is educating the community on some of the best practices to follow when cooking.

When cooking at home, you must always make sure food is properly stored in the refrigerator and always read the expiration labels.

According to Eliseo Ceja with the Laredo Health Department, health inspectors are always keen on checking restaurants to make sure they are following proper food handling regulations.

In the event that you do feel ill from something you ate, Ceja shares some of the most common symptoms of food poisoning.

“So food poisoning as we know it, you start with a pretty bad stomach ache, maybe you’re not tolerating what you are eating now, perhaps some throw up, some fever, and just not feeling well overall,” said Ceja. “If that’s the case, then we highly recommend you visit with your primary care physician and rule out any other illnesses related to food poisoning.

Ceja states that salmonella poisoning is not on the rise at the moment and the health department has not seen a lot of salmonella cases.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.