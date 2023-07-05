Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Keep yourself safe from foodborne illnesses

Keep yourself safe from foodborne illnesses
Keep yourself safe from foodborne illnesses(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every year, an estimated one in six Americans get sick and roughly 3,000 die from foodborne illnesses, that’s according to the CDC.

In an effort to prevent food poisoning in the Laredo community, the Laredo Health Department is educating the community on some of the best practices to follow when cooking.

When cooking at home, you must always make sure food is properly stored in the refrigerator and always read the expiration labels.

According to Eliseo Ceja with the Laredo Health Department, health inspectors are always keen on checking restaurants to make sure they are following proper food handling regulations.

In the event that you do feel ill from something you ate, Ceja shares some of the most common symptoms of food poisoning.

“So food poisoning as we know it, you start with a pretty bad stomach ache, maybe you’re not tolerating what you are eating now, perhaps some throw up, some fever, and just not feeling well overall,” said Ceja. “If that’s the case, then we highly recommend you visit with your primary care physician and rule out any other illnesses related to food poisoning.

Ceja states that salmonella poisoning is not on the rise at the moment and the health department has not seen a lot of salmonella cases.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July Celebration
Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events
Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Laredo police respond to barricaded man at Rosie Ct.
3 children rescued after man barricades inside West Laredo home

Latest News

Laredo prepares for boost in tourism ahead of Pony League World Series
Laredo prepares for boost in tourism ahead of Pony League World Series
Cranking up that A/C could cost you
Heatwave claims lives and affects hundreds in Tamaulipas, Mexico
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer
Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo