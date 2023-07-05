Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings

Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings
Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every day firefighters risk their lives responding to emergencies, but they also jeopardize their health through exposure to toxic chemicals as well as other occupational hazards.

The Laredo Fire Department is hoping to take care of its own by providing access to more physical exams and health screenings.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $339,031 in federal funding for periodic National Fire Protection Association.

This funding from FEMA will provide the fire department’s 407 firefighters with access to physical exams and health screenings.

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard believes this initiative will be vital in keeping firefighters health in check.

“In order for us to provide safety for the community, first we have to provide safety to our firefighters and because the job that they have is a little higher risk than the everyday job that everybody else has,” said Heard. “They are exposed to other risks, more firefighters pass away from heart attacks cancers, suicide than the normal public.”

Chief Heard adds that it’s not only include physical exams but also ultrasounds, blood work, and stress tests.

The fire department applied for the safety grant back in January.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July Celebration
Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events
Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to Monday’s standoff in west Laredo
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Laredo police respond to barricaded man at Rosie Ct.
3 children rescued after man barricades inside West Laredo home

Latest News

Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer
Vehicle catches fire on Loop 20 Fourth of July evening
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.