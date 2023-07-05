Laredo Fire Department receives funding for physical exams and health screenings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every day firefighters risk their lives responding to emergencies, but they also jeopardize their health through exposure to toxic chemicals as well as other occupational hazards.

The Laredo Fire Department is hoping to take care of its own by providing access to more physical exams and health screenings.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $339,031 in federal funding for periodic National Fire Protection Association.

This funding from FEMA will provide the fire department’s 407 firefighters with access to physical exams and health screenings.

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard believes this initiative will be vital in keeping firefighters health in check.

“In order for us to provide safety for the community, first we have to provide safety to our firefighters and because the job that they have is a little higher risk than the everyday job that everybody else has,” said Heard. “They are exposed to other risks, more firefighters pass away from heart attacks cancers, suicide than the normal public.”

Chief Heard adds that it’s not only include physical exams but also ultrasounds, blood work, and stress tests.

The fire department applied for the safety grant back in January.

