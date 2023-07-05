Laredo prepares for boost in tourism ahead of Pony League World Series

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the highly anticipated Pony League World Series approaches, city officials in Laredo are gearing up for a potential surge in tourism. Teams hailing from various parts of Texas and Louisiana will converge in Laredo to participate in softball tournaments.

Recognizing the influx of visitors and the desire to offer diverse culinary options, city officials have extended invitations to different food vendors to set up shop at key locations such as the Benavides Sports Complex at the Student Activity Center and Independence Hills Park. Interested vendors must contact the appropriate city department to secure their spots.

“The times vary because of the schedules of the fields. It could be from 8 a.m. until later in the afternoon, and sometimes even in the evening, depending on the games,” said Noradia Negron, the Communication Administrator for the City of Laredo. The Parks and Recreation Department will coordinate with vendors to determine their locations and operating hours. Vendors are encouraged to register with the Parks and Rec department. For further details, interested parties can contact 956-775-1031.

The Pony League World Series is scheduled to take place from July 10th to the 15th.

