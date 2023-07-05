More Numerous Showers Thursday, Sunnier/Hotter by Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance in the gulf just east of the northern Mexico coast is pushing a deeper layer of humid gulf air into our area. This will bring more numerous showers and thundershowers into our area during Thursday. It is not an everybody gets it situation, but this will be our best chance of showers in most of a month. Drier hotter air from the west will begin to arrive aloft by Saturday with temperatures rising to 105F by Monday.

