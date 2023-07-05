Rollover accident on Saunders Street

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on a busy Laredo street just before the noon hour.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Saunders Street and Clubview Drive.

Video of the scene shows a vehicle rolled over on its side and other vehicle damaged on the right side.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

At least two people were injured in the accident.

