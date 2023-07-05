Shop Local
South Texas Food Bank provides Grab-and-Go meals to children throughout the summer

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to combat childhood hunger during the summer months, the South Texas Food Bank has launched a program to provide grab-and-go meals for children.

With no age restrictions, the South Texas Food Bank welcomes all children to participate, although there is a limit on the number of meals available per car. Under the program, each car visiting the distribution site is eligible to receive up to four meals. The initiative runs from Monday through Friday and starts at 9 a.m., continuing until all 250 meals designated for the day have been distributed.

“This is in response to the need. Our children are such an important and vital part of our world, and so when school is out in the summer, we don’t want them to go without,” expressed DeAnne Economedes, the director of compliance for the South Texas Food Bank.

The program, which started on June 5th, is scheduled to operate until August 11th. The South Texas Food Bank is located at 2121 Jefferson Street. Their phone number is (956) 726-3120.

