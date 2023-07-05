Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer accident on I-35 is causing road closures for drivers heading north.

The accident was happened at around 1 p.m. on I-35 near mile marker 26 just before the Border Patrol checkpoint.

Drivers traveling north on I-35 are being rerouted while crews clean up the area.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

